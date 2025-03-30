’The audience has really loved me...’: Laapataa Ladies actor Prabtibha Ranta on her journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actor Pratibha Ranta, who gained a lot of praise for her performance in the film 'Laapataa Ladies', says she feels grateful for the love she has received from the audience. The film, which was released last year, was a turning point in her career.

While speaking to ANI at the Lakme Fashion Week, the actress shared how much love and support she received from the audience in her very first movie. "The audience has loved me, and even today, if anyone is supporting me, it is my audience," she said.

The actor also shared that she believes, as an actor, if one is part of a strong story, it can help them carve their path in the industry. "I believe that at the end of the day, if you are part of a good story, you will find your way. Hardships exist in everyone's life," she added.

Talking about Laapataa Ladies, she also expressed her gratitude toward director Kiran Rao, who trusted her despite her being a newcomer.

"Laapataa Ladies has come as a blessing in my life. The opportunities I received after this film are very important to me. If Laapataa Ladies hadn't happened, I don't think I would be here today. I am very grateful to Kiran ma'am for believing in me. When someone believes in a newcomer so much, it is the most beautiful and powerful thing," she added.

She made an appearance at the Magnum Lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.