The Bads of Bollywood actor Ashish Kumar speaks out over alleged parodies with Sameer Wankhede

The Bads of Bollywood, is making headlines since its debut on Netflix on September 18. Though the bold, flashy, and entertaining received positive response even from film trade analyst like Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh but its irreverent tone and ability to take potshots at everyone did not resonate with all. Offended by the character of a narcotics officer that parodies Sameer Wankhede, former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer sued the show, Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix for defamation.

Actor Ashish Kumar, who played the role of the narcotics officer on the show, opened up after Delhi High Court heard Wankhede's petition and found it not maintainable. Ashish Kumar reacted to the charge alleging that the character is based on Sameer Wankhede and described in the credits simply as ‘plain-clothed cop’ on a newly-created Instagram account.

As he thanked thanks over the positive reception this character received, he said that he doesn't want to get into discussions going around his character's familiarity with real life people nor into cheap publicity. He said that he want's to create his own identity and he used a picture of himself of the character from the show due to the immense love he received from his fans.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the 7-episode web series directed by debutant Aryan Khan makes satire on the Hindi film industry.

Taran Adarsh commended Aryan Khan's show and in a post on X stated, “Binge-watched #TheBadsOfBollywood and must say, it's thoroughly entertaining… For a first-time director, #AryanKhan has done a superb job... Several moments in this 7-episode series truly stand out. The biggest surprise – or rather, shock – was the twist in the final episode... Completely unexpected – and absolutely loved it!”