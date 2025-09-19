The Bads of Bollywood cast, crew: From Emraan Hashmi to ‘Sameer Wankhede’, reasons behind frenzy for Aryan Khan's show

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan made his much-anticipated directorial debut with the Netflix show, The Bads of Bollywood. Unlike his sister Suhana Khan's debut, Aryan Khan's show has been receiving a positive response from the audience. As it continues to trend on social media, here's everything fuelling the buzz around the show online, from its cast and crew to fun cameos and more.

Meet The Bads of Bollywood cast and crew The Bads of Bollywood is written and directed by Aryan Khan.

Released on 18 September, it stars an ensemble cast, including Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Arshad Warsi, and Vijayant Kohli.

Emraan Hashmi to Sameer Wankhede: Cameos in The Bads of Bollywood The show comes in eight episodes, with a bunch of cameos from the industry. While Shah Rukh Khan stars as himself, he also voices the voiceover narrator of the story.

The show brings together three Khans of Bollywood – Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Emraan Hashmi, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Orry Awatramani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rajkummar Rao, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Ranjeet appear through the show in special appearances as the show takes dig at infamous Bollywood rumours and incidents.

Besides them, former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's lookalike also appears in the first episode of the series, taking a dig at Aryan Khan's drug arrest case.

Frenzy around Aryan Khan's show Talking about the show on X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, “A fun show. I feared it might slip into commercial tropes instead of satire but it didn’t. Aryan Khan made a good show. Comedy was the main highlight, laughed this much after a long time watching an Indian film or show (sic).”

“After #ShahRukhKhan, the cameo I really enjoyed is that of #RanveerSingh in #TheBadsOfBollywood. Suits him perfectly (sic),” mentioned another.

“#EmraanHashmi delivers the BEST cameo in #TheBadsOfBollywood (sic),” read a post from a fan page.

“Just binged watched The Bads of Bollywood. Need to say Aryan Khan just nailed it. A perfect 2025 Bollywood potboiler. Raghav was too good. Lord Bobby Impresses. Emraan had the best impactful cameo. Mazza aaya. Bollywood fan in me is happy (sic),” reviewed one more.

“Best cameo of the series is the entry of Baadshah,” claimed someone.

Yet another posted: “Aryan Khan roasting Bollywood in full form. A fun, refreshing watch loaded with lots of meta references. Performances are solid, Raghav Juyal stands out. The climax is just too over the top and weird. Still, an exciting debut.”