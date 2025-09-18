The Bads of Bollywood first review: Twinkle Khanna, Suniel and more hail Aryan Khan's debut: ‘SRK, Gauri must be proud’

The Bads of Bollywood first review: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his much-awaited debut in the industry. Instead of joining the actors' club, Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with his series, The Bads of Bollywood. It is now streaming online on Netflix.

Advertisement

The Bads of Bollywood first review It has been a few hours since the new series went live on OTT on September 18 at 12:30 pm, and the first reviews of The Bads of Bollywood are out now.

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna gave a warm shout-out to Aryan Khan on her Instagram Story. Tagging Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, she wrote, “@__aryankhan__ rise and shine we are all rooting for you.”

“You must be so proud @gaurikhan and @iamsrk.”

See post:

Twinkle Khanna on her Instagram Story.

Advertisement

Suniel Shetty penned a long note and called the series Aryan Khan's ‘voice.’

“Watching you take this leap into direction Aryan feels truly special. The Bads of Bollywood isn’t just a film — it’s your voice, your vibe, your vision. Rooting for you as you turn the camera towards a whole new way of looking at things. Proud doesn’t even cut it. Let’s just say — Lights. Camera. Legacy. @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @NetflixIndia @gaurikhan #AryanKhan @TSeries @bilals158 @bonniejain @thedeol @TheRaghav_Juyal @sahherbambba @MonaJasbirSingh @gautamikapoor1 @actormanojpahwa @VijayantKohli @ManishC_20 @meherzanmazda @nevillesays.”

Advertisement

Filmmaker Guneet Monga reviewed the Netflix show and hailed the performances of Raghav Juyal and Lakshya. Calling Khan's debut ‘incredible’, her post mentioned, “My boys @raghavjuyal and @lakshya are back with #TheBadsOfBollywood. What an incredible riot of a debut @_aryan__!! More power @redchilliesent! Can't wait to watch the rest of the episodes.”

Guneet Monga reviews Aryan Khan's debut series.

Advertisement

Rahul Dholakia shared on X, formerly Twitter, “Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan ‘s @NetflixIndia show !! Bhai Binge Karna padega !!! Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the proud parents have given a winner I know the hard work that’s gone into this baby- 6years or so !! Amazing @gaurikhan @iamsrk ! It’s the “writing on the screen” that makes the magic- & Ofcourse the Direction All the talented actors - the team - Kudos- man great fun - public dekho- watch it - binge watch it! Kid you killed it !! #MonicaShergill #BellaBajaria- Bravo.”

Kahaani filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh gave his verdict on X.

Advertisement

“After a long time had great fun watching the ba***ds of bollywood. laughed my head off. and about time too.. we need happiness. my gratitude to aryan & the team for the laugh. and of course to sir @iamsrk & @gaurikhan... there should have been five stars in the name!”

The Bads of Bollywood The Bads of Bollywood features an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.