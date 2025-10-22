The Bads of Bollywood hit 9 million views: Will it return for next season? A look at Netflix’s Q4 lineup

Several films and shows were released on Netflix in 2025. The OTT giant, which announced its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, also revealed its upcoming Q4 lineup, confirming the shows which will return with a new season.

Netflix reveals top-performing shows in Q3 Netflix saw strong global viewership in Q3, marked by returning hits and new releases. Popular series were revived this year, such as Wednesday (114M views), My Life with the Walter Boys (36M views), and Japan’s Alice in Borderland (20M views).

Documentary series including Amy Bradley Is Missing (35M views) alongside new ones like UNTAMED (87M views) and The Hunting Wives (25M views) captured the attention of viewers, and both were already renewed for second seasons.

Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood gains 9M views The success of global shows like the UK’s Hostage (35M views), Spain’s Billionaires’ Bunker (22M views), South Korea’s Bon Appétit Your Majesty (32M views), Argentina’s In the Mud (15M views), and India’s The Bads of Bollywood (9M views) showed a strong performance on the platform, as per the company's earnings.

Will The Bads of Bollywood return with Season 2? The Bads Of Bollywood marks superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut.

The show opened to positive reviews from critics and the audience. Following the success of the show, fans are eager to find out if it will return for season 2.

While Netflix revealed a fresh lineup of releases for its Q4, including releases from India, it seems there's no update regarding The Bads of Bollywood Season 2 for now.

Watch trailer of The Bads Of Bollywood here:

Netflix unveils Q4 lineup Netflix plans to treat its viewers to returning seasons and fresh series across multiple markets.

Upcoming Indian shows and films on Netflix From India, Delhi Crime will return with Season 3. The new series, Single Papa, will also stream on the OTT platform soon. Raat Akeli Hai 2 has also been confirmed to return with a fresh story.

International shows, films to revive on Netflix Globally, Netflix will release the much-awaited final season of Stranger Things. The Diplomat Season 3, The Witcher Season 4, South Korea’s Culinary Class Wars Season 2, Nobody Wants This Season 2, Emily in Paris Season 5, Love is Blind Season 9, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, Selling Sunset Season 9, Thailand's The Believers Season 2, Mexico's The Accident Season 2 and Argentina's Envious Season 3 will also return to keep fans hooked to the platform.

New international series include Death by Lightning from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and The Beast in Me starring Matthew Rhys and Claire Danes, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, Japan's Last Samurai Standing, South Korea's Physical: Asia, Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, Mexico's I Will, Poland's Heweliusz and The Monster of Florence from Italy.