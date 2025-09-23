The Bads of Bollywood: Is Ranveer Singh a ‘flop actor’? Aryan Khan’s Netflix web series raises questions on social media

While watching The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, a Reddit user found one of its scenes intriguing. In the Aryan Khan directorial debut, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar had an interesting moment.

“KJo says to Ranveer Singh ‘my movie saved your f**king career’,” the user pointed out.

Then, he raised a question about the common claim that Ranveer Singh’s career is “failing”. The Redditor pointed out that, despite recent flops, his overall record showed more successes than failures.

The Reddit user listed Ranveer Singh’s hit films, such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

These not only performed well at the box office but also earned him critical praise, the user added.

At the same time, the Bollywood actor delivered flops like Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, 83, Befikre and Lootera, the user added. The Redditor argued that, given Ranveer’s body of work and acclaim, calling his career a failure seemed unfair.

Other Reddit users were quick to justify the perception of Ranveer Singh.

“Because the flops you mentioned happened within quick succession of each other in an otherwise quite successful filmography. Hence the perception (which tbh is not wrong as his graph is on the downward slope atm),” replied one user.

“As they were also released during COVID. 83 would have been a blockbuster if released before COVID,” commented another.

“Honestly, I think he’s one of the better actors around. His level of versatility from Rocky to Lootera to DDD to Gully Boy. He looks extremely talented and mouldable. Unfortunately, I think his off-screen persona is what makes him unlikable,” came from another user.

‘SRK will also be called a flop actor’ Another Reddit user commented, “Nowadays, if an actor gives one flop or stays away from the limelight for a few months, suddenly he or she is a flop. Ranveer is the main reason why Rocky Aur Rani was watchable.”

“It’s the same for Hrithik nowadays. War 2 flopped, so Hrithik is suddenly a flop actor. If SRK doesn't do a movie for one more year, or if King doesn’t do as well as expected, then SRK will also be called a flop actor by his haters,” the user added.