The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release date: When and where to watch Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series online

The much-anticipated web series Ba***ds of Bollywood by Aryan Khan is all set for its online debut. Aryan unveiled the preview of the series with his father, Shah Rukh Khan, and his mother, Gauri Khan on August 20, garnering great buzz on social media.

Advertisement

The web series, which has Shah Rukh Khan’s voiceover, is centred around Lakshya as Aasman Singh in Mumbai, the “city of dreams.” The plot revolves around the character achieving success with a hit film and falling in love with superstar Arjun Talvar’s daughter.

Ba***ds of Bollywood: When and where to watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on OTT platform Netflix on Thursday, September 18.

In its latest post for the web series, Netflix wrote: “It’s about to hit… Bohot hard. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out tomorrow, only on Netflix.”

Advertisement

Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's debut as Bollywood director Aryan Khan is making his debut as a director and writer with a Netflix series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The show, co-created with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, is a satirical drama set in the glittering yet chaotic world of Bollywood.

The OTT release mixes action, humour and emotions while exploring the struggles of actors and dreamers behind the scenes.

Watch Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer here:

Advertisement

Ba***ds of Bollywood: Plot The Ba***ds of Bollywood takes the audience inside the raw and real world of Bollywood. The story follows the journey of an outsider, Aasmaan Singh, who strikes gold in Bollywood and rises to fame. Supporting him at every step is his ordinary family — his uncle Avtar, mother Neeta Singh, and father Rajat Singh — along with his witty and loyal best friend Parvaiz and his sharp, quick-thinking manager Sanya.

The description for the comedy drama states, “In this high-stakes drama, an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood.”

In the final scene, Lakshya is shown walking out of prison when a policeman remarks, “Tension nai lene ka, andar jaake log aur bhi famous ho jaate hai” (Do not stress, people become more famous after going to jail).

Advertisement