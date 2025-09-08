The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Shah Rukh Khan marks cameo in son Aryan's directorial debut. Check release date

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his much-awaited debut in Bollywood as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. On Monday, the makers dropped the trailer of the series, which will release on OTT. Promising dance, drama, entertainment and even comedy, The Ba***ds of Bollywood also marks Khan's cameo.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer The Ba***ds of Bollywood takes the audience inside the raw and real world of Bollywood.

Starring Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), the story follows the journey of an outsider who strikes gold in Bollywood and rises to fame. Supporting him at every step is his ordinary family — his uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) — along with his witty and loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and his sharp, quick-thinking manager Sanya (Anya Singh).

As Aasmaan enters the film industry, he quickly realises it is far from the glamorous dream the world imagines. Caught between movie politics, threats of losing projects, and rumours of underworld connections, he faces challenges like never before. However, nothing compares to the biggest clash with superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), whose daughter Karishma (Sahher Bambba) is cast opposite Aasmaan, sparking further problems.

The story takes a dramatic twist when Aasmaan finds himself imprisoned in a controversial case. From Ananya Panday's ‘struggle’ remark to Aryan Khan's arrest, the film scenes draw parallels to controversies that have plagued the lives of Bollywood actors.

Amid this, the trailer also marks the much-anticipated cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, who even says “Teri Maa ka…” towards the end of the trailer.

The trailer also features big names in the industry, including rapper Badshah, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, and SS Rajamouli. Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, and Sara Ali Khan also star in the trailer.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood release date: When and where to watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood will release on Netflix.

It will be released online on 18 September.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood will be released on 18 September, only on Netflix.

Watch trailer here:

The series also stars Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son Abram Khan is also rumoured to star in the show in a cameo scene.