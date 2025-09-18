The Bads of Bollywood Twitter review: Netizens approve Aryan Khan's show, rave about ‘unexpected’ ending: ‘Brilliant’

The Bads of Bollywood Twitter review: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan made his successful debut on Thursday. His first directorial, The Bads of Bollywood, is now streaming on Netflix. The audience has delivered its verdict on the eight-part series through reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, The Bads of Bollywood stars Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Arshad Warsi, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill.

The Bads of Bollywood Twitter review Talking about the film, many on the platform hailed Aryan Khan as a newcomer. While some praised the ‘seasoned cast’, others raved about the climax of the film.

A user wrote on X, “A fun show. I feared it might slip into commercial tropes instead of satire but it didn’t. Aryan Khan made a good show. Comedy was the main highlight, laughed this much after a long time watching an Indian film or show.”

“Just started watching #Badsofbollywood on @NetflixIndia and I must say, it’s absolutely brilliant. The direction is far beyond expectations, and honestly, I didn’t see this level of finesse coming from a newcomer. Aryan Khan has done a phenomenal job. It doesn’t feel like the work of someone so young and inexperienced, it feels like the craft of a seasoned director. The way he has brought this together is simply outstanding,” added another.

Someone also said, “30 mins into #BadsOfBollywood and its supremely entertaining. Very self aware and almost all jokes hit the sweet spot.”

“4 episodes in and #Badsofbollywood is an absolute party! So meta, so fun, also WHO can say #AryanKhan is a first time director? Sure there's a bunch of cameos etc but the actual story is spicy and fun. Masala max, doston. I'm in,” praised one as well.

A few sections of netizens also criticised the show.

One of them wrote, “The Bad** Bollywood series is boring as hell from the very first episode. The dubbing of the actors is not in sync, and we all know Bollywood is fantasy, but this feels more like I’m forcing myself to like it just because Shah Rukh Khan’s son made it, and we all love SRK.”