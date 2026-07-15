The Batman Part II delayed to 2028 as Warner Bros reshuffles major film release calendar

Warner Bros has pushed back the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, with the highly anticipated DC sequel now set to arrive in cinemas on February 18, 2028, four months later than its previously announced release date of October 1, 2027.
The delay follows another major scheduling change at the studio, with JJ Abrams' science fiction fantasy film The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, moving from its original November 13, 2027 release to October 1, 2027. That shift placed the Abrams film in the slot previously occupied by The Batman Part II, triggering a wider reshuffle across Warner Bros' release calendar.
The latest postponement marks another release-date change for Reeves' sequel, which continues Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Gotham City's vigilante. The original The Batman premiered in 2022 and became both a critical and commercial success, earning more than $770 million worldwide and establishing a darker, detective-focused interpretation of the iconic superhero.
The sequel has faced several delays over recent years, with production timelines affected by industry-wide disruptions, including the 2023 Hollywood strikes.
Warner Bros has also adjusted the release dates of two other upcoming films. Sam Esmail's thriller Panic Carefully has moved from February 26, 2027 to April 9, 2027, where it is expected to receive an IMAX release. Meanwhile, New Line Cinema's horror sequel Revenge of La Llorona has swapped places, advancing from April 9 to February 26, 2027.
The scheduling changes come as Warner Bros continues to navigate a busy theatrical slate while its proposed merger with Paramount remains tied up in multiple antitrust challenges.
The transaction, involving the 103-year-old Warner Bros studio, is facing lawsuits from the attorneys general of California, New York and ten other states, delaying what had previously been expected to conclude by autumn 2026.
Warner Bros has not announced any further changes to its release calendar beyond the latest adjustments, with The Batman Part II now officially scheduled to open in cinemas on February 18, 2028.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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