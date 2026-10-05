The Batman Part II stops production as director Matt Reeves steps away for a 'family matter'

Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused after director Matt Reeves stepped away from the film to deal with a family matter, marking another interruption for the long-awaited sequel starring Robert Pattinson.

The Batman II production halted Warner Bros and DC Studios confirmed the pause on Monday, 5 October. The studios said Reeves was stepping away for personal reasons but did not provide further details about the family matter, out of respect for the filmmaker’s privacy.

“Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter. Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon,” the studios said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

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The film had been shooting in London, with production getting underway after years of delays. Recent footage from the capital showed parts of the city being transformed into Gotham, including Bank Junction, where fake snow and fictional Gotham signage were used for filming.

It is not yet known how long the production will remain paused. More importantly, there is currently no confirmation that the latest interruption will affect the film’s 18 February, 2028 theatrical release date. Gizmodo reported that it was too early to determine whether the stoppage would have an impact on the schedule.

The pause adds another chapter to the unusually long journey of The Batman Part II. The sequel was originally scheduled for October 2025 before being moved to October 2026 and later October 2027. It was eventually pushed to February 2028. The earlier delays were linked to factors including script development and the Hollywood strikes.

More about the film Reeves remains the director and co-writer of the sequel, while Pattinson is returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as James Gordon, Andy Serkis will return as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell is back as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobb, better known as the Penguin.

The sequel also features new additions to the franchise, including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Charles Dance and Sebastian Koch. Plot details remain tightly guarded.

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The Batman Part II follows Reeves’ 2022 film, which introduced Pattinson as a younger, more grounded version of the Caped Crusader. The film explored Batman’s early years in Gotham as he investigated a series of murders linked to the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.