The Batman Part II stops production as director Matt Reeves steps away for a 'family matter'

Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused after director Matt Reeves stepped away from the film to deal with a family matter, marking another interruption for the long-awaited sequel starring Robert Pattinson.

The Batman II production halted Warner Bros and DC Studios confirmed the pause on Monday, 5 October. The studios said Reeves was stepping away for personal reasons but did not provide further details about the family matter, out of respect for the filmmaker’s privacy.

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“Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter. Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon,” the studios said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Also Read | The Batman Part II delayed to February 2028

The film had been shooting in London, with production getting underway after years of delays. Recent footage from the capital showed parts of the city being transformed into Gotham, including Bank Junction, where fake snow and fictional Gotham signage were used for filming.

It is not yet known how long the production will remain paused. More importantly, there is currently no confirmation that the latest interruption will affect the film’s 18 February, 2028 theatrical release date. Gizmodo reported that it was too early to determine whether the stoppage would have an impact on the schedule.

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The pause adds another chapter to the unusually long journey of The Batman Part II. The sequel was originally scheduled for October 2025 before being moved to October 2026 and later October 2027. It was eventually pushed to February 2028. The earlier delays were linked to factors including script development and the Hollywood strikes.

More about the film Reeves remains the director and co-writer of the sequel, while Pattinson is returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as James Gordon, Andy Serkis will return as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell is back as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobb, better known as the Penguin.

The sequel also features new additions to the franchise, including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Charles Dance and Sebastian Koch. Plot details remain tightly guarded.

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Also Read | Sebastian Stan confirmed as Harvey Dent in The Batman Part II. Fans react

The Batman Part II follows Reeves’ 2022 film, which introduced Pattinson as a younger, more grounded version of the Caped Crusader. The film explored Batman’s early years in Gotham as he investigated a series of murders linked to the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

For now, the latest production pause is being treated as temporary. Warner Bros and DC Studios have publicly expressed their support for Reeves, while the film’s 2028 release date remains unchanged.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.