The Bear 4 REVIEW: Ayo Edebiri takes the spotlight as Jeremy Allen White simmers in a season that’s all talent, no flame

The fourth season of ‘The Bear’ returns with all ten episodes dropping at once — a binge-worthy setup for what many believed would be a high-stakes, emotional finale.

With Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo back as showrunners, and Jeremy Allen White once again donning the chef’s coat as Carmy Berzatto, expectations were understandably high. But despite all its ingredients, Season 4 struggles to serve a satisfying dish.

Let’s start with the positives — and there are many. The cast, as always, is overflowing with raw talent and crackling chemistry. Jeremy Allen White is as intense as ever, perfectly portraying Carmy’s tightly-wound inner chaos.

His emotional spiral is now familiar, yet still effective. But this time around, White is somewhat eclipsed by the brilliance of Ayo Edebiri.

Edebiri takes on a more central role as Sydney, and she’s arguably the true heart of this season. Her moments of quiet power and heartfelt reflection anchor the show.

One particular monologue is both devastating and deeply relatable — a reminder of how human this series can be when it slows down and breathes. Her co-written episode with Lionel Boyce (Marcus) stands out as one of the season’s most thoughtful and balanced. She makes it look effortless.

Unfortunately, the rest of the show doesn’t quite follow suit.

While previous seasons thrived on the pressure-cooker atmosphere of the kitchen, this one shifts gears. Much of the action now takes place outside the restaurant, with fewer food scenes and more personal storytelling.

The pacing improves slightly, but the result feels uneven. Without the adrenaline of kitchen chaos, some episodes drag, while others feel disconnected from the core of what made The Bear unique in the first place.

There’s also a lingering sense that the show doesn’t quite know what to do with all its characters. It introduces several side arcs and emotional reckonings, but many feel rushed or unresolved.

The talent is clearly there — especially in the supporting cast, including Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jamie Lee Curtis — but there just isn’t enough time to do them justice. It's a classic case of too much talent, not enough space.

If this is the final season — which, at the time of writing, remains unclear — then it ends on a fairly strong note. The finale dials down the style and turns up the emotion, allowing the actors to truly shine.

It’s a quiet, reflective goodbye, if that’s what it’s meant to be. But if the series were to continue past this point, it might risk overstaying its welcome.

In the end, ‘The Bear’ Season 4 isn’t a disaster, but it isn’t a triumph either. It’s an ambitious attempt to tell a deeper, more human story — and that deserves credit.

But somewhere along the way, the fire in the kitchen dimmed. For a show that once felt like a perfect storm of sound, sweat, and soul, this season tastes more like leftovers.

