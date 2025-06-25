The Bear Season 4 is finally here: When & where to watch new episodes

Get ready for another serving of high-pressure kitchen drama, The Bear is back! FX’s award-winning series returns with its much-awaited Season 4, bringing fans back into the intense world of fine dining and personal chaos. Created by Christopher Storer, the series follows Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) as he tries to turn his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago into a world-class restaurant.

Advertisement

With heart, heat and a lot of hustle, The Bear has captured audiences with its raw storytelling, brilliant acting and a behind-the-scenes look at the cutthroat culinary world.

When and where to watch The Bear Season 4 All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 4 are now available to stream starting today, June 25, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus.

Hulu offers two plans:

Ad-supported plan: $10/month or $100/year

Ad-free plan: $19/month (no annual option)

What to expect in Season 4 Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger. Carmy was seen reading a restaurant review that may have been negative, leaving fans unsure of the restaurant’s fate. Season 4 is expected to pick up from this moment, exploring the aftermath and challenges ahead.

Advertisement

As per a CNET report, along with Jeremy Allen White, fan-favorite cast members return, including Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

FAQs When is The Bear Season 4 release date on Hulu? All episodes of The Bear Season 4 are available to stream starting June 25 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus.

How many episodes are in Season 4 of The Bear? There are 10 episodes in Season 4.

Can I watch The Bear Season 4 without ads? Yes, you can subscribe to Hulu’s ad-free plan for $19/month to watch without commercials.

Advertisement