The Bear Season 4 is finally here: When & where to watch new episodes

Get ready for another serving of high-pressure kitchen drama, The Bear is back! FX’s award-winning series returns with its much-awaited Season 4, bringing fans back into the intense world of fine dining and personal chaos. Created by Christopher Storer, the series follows Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) as he tries to turn his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago into a world-class restaurant.
With heart, heat and a lot of hustle, The Bear has captured audiences with its raw storytelling, brilliant acting and a behind-the-scenes look at the cutthroat culinary world.
All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 4 are now available to stream starting today, June 25, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus.
Hulu offers two plans:
Ad-supported plan: $10/month or $100/year
Ad-free plan: $19/month (no annual option)
Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger. Carmy was seen reading a restaurant review that may have been negative, leaving fans unsure of the restaurant’s fate. Season 4 is expected to pick up from this moment, exploring the aftermath and challenges ahead.
As per a CNET report, along with Jeremy Allen White, fan-favorite cast members return, including Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
There are 10 episodes in Season 4.
Yes, you can subscribe to Hulu’s ad-free plan for $19/month to watch without commercials.
The main cast, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, return for Season 4.