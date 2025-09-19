The Bengal Files actor Eklavya Sood reacts to West Bengal block: ‘Freedom of an artist should not be curbed’

Actor Eklavya Sood, part of the ensemble cast of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, has voiced concern over the film's absence from theatres in West Bengal. In an interview with LiveMint, Sood said, “Freedom of an artist should not be curbed,” reacting to the blockade of the film in West Bengal. In The Bengal Files, Eklavya Sood plays a fictional character, Amarjeet Arora.

Advertisement

Eklavya Sood on his role in ‘The Bengal Files’ “The character was really intense. I read the script 40–50 times and started visualising the character. Only mine and Simratt's (Kaur)character, Bharti, was fictional. So, I had the freedom to create a backstory for my character: what a Sardar is doing in Calcutta. I had to pick up the accent. I called my aunt and told her to teach me the Punjabi dialect. I heard a lot of Diljit Dosanjh songs, watched Kesari 2 to understand my character. Rest, you figure out on the sets.”

Advertisement

"Vivek Agnihotri has a distinct voice” Eklayvya Sood praised director Vivek Agnihotri's approach to filmmaking. He said, "Vivek sir is one of the finest filmmakers of our industry. He has a very distinct voice about what he wants to tell. He has a very interesting process. He doesn't want you to play a character; he wants you to become it. This is what I tried to follow. He has always been kind and gave me free hand when I wanted to explore my character's backstory. We improvised at some places also".

When Eklavya Sood broke down on ‘The Bengal Files’ sets Eklavya Sood recalled an emotionally intense moment on set during a tram sequence.

“During an action sequence in a tram, it became so intense. It wasn't scripted well. My character was killing a lot of people. Suddenly, Vivek sir comes to me and says, ‘I want more from this. This is not scripted.’ He gave me some breathing techniques and motivation. We added another track to the scene. Even after he said cut, that moment was so gruesome for me. I could not stop crying even after the scene was cut.”

Advertisement

Originally from Himachal Pradesh, Ekalavya Sood moved to Mumbai to pursue acting.

The actor, who is also a writer, revealed that he was on the verge of quitting the industry last year. "During Ganpati last year, I was sitting in front of Bappa when I decided to give it one last shot. If I get a good role or a film in one month, I will stay in Mumbai, or I will pack my bags and go home, probably do something else. I sent Vivek (Agnihotri) the trailer of a film that I had written. He replied, saying, "Good work." I was elated. Three days later, he sent me a message: ‘Will you audition for me?’ Three days later, I signed the film."

Advertisement

Eklavya Sood on ‘The Bengal Files’ screening controversy in West Bengal Despite its release across India, The Bengal Files has not been screened in West Bengal.

Sood said, "I don’t know why it has been blocked. I think they have not even seen the film, and they are not letting it be released. We were there for the trailer launch. They had not seen the trailer, yet they blocked it. It is really bizarre as to what is happening."