The Bengal Files advance booking: Amid controversy, Vivek Agnihotri’s film set for ₹27 lakh+ opening, 3K tickets sold

The Bengal Files advance booking: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film, The Bengal Files, is going to release this week. Just 2 days to go for release, the film has only managed to secure fewer than 500 screens across India. Looking at the advance bookings, the film is likely to have a modest opening day.

Advertisement

The Bengal Files advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal File has managed to gross ₹9.66 lakh for day 1, its opening day. The film has sold 3,190 tickets so far across 485 shows in India.

Across India, the overall revenue collection stood at ₹9.67 lakh, indicating that the film’s performance is being closely watched as it attempts to gain momentum at the box office despite the ongoing controversy.

Considering blocked seats, The Bengal Files is targeting an opening business of ₹27.03 lakh so far.

Considering state-wise performance, the film’s performance showed mixed results across India.

Maharashtra led the charts with the highest gross of ₹2.84 lakh ( ₹8.41 lakh with block seats) from 122 shows, making it the top contributor to the total revenue.

Advertisement

Telangana followed closely with ₹2.06 lakh ( ₹3.87 lakh with block seats) across 35 shows. On the other hand, Delhi also made a strong impact with ₹1.34 lakh ( ₹4.35 lakh with block seats) from 53 shows.

Other states, including Karnataka ( ₹79,970), Gujarat ( ₹35,770), and Uttar Pradesh ( ₹39,260), showed moderate collections. On the other hand, smaller regions such as Goa, Uttarakhand, and Assam registered minimal earnings. Overall occupancy remained on the lower side, with only a handful of shows in states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana nearing full capacity.

Considering the success of The Kashmir Files, which crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the box office during a lull period for the industry, The Bengal Files might follow a similar path.

Advertisement

Interestingly, The Kashmir Files earned ₹1.13 crore (gross) through advance bookings and went on to grow significantly through word of mouth.

About The Bengal Files The Bengal Files is the third installment in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy, which includes National Award-winning films The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).

Focused on the 1946 Direct Action Day, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur.

The Bengal Files controversy The film received objections from a section of the internet ever since it was announced.

Earlier, Agnihotri claimed that his film was being blocked in West Bengal theatres.

Advertisement

During the trailer release, the screening was stopped midway in Kolkata over permission-related issues.