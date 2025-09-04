The Bengal Files advance booking: Vivek Agnihotri’s film witness increased shows, to debut at ₹61 lakh

The Bengal Files advance booking: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film, The Bengal Files, is all set to mark its debut in theatres on Friday. Ahead of its release, the film has generated a lot of buzz owing to controversies ever since it was announced. However, the film has managed to generate only below-average revenue from advance bookings.

The Bengal Files advance booking According to the estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files has sold about 9,860 tickets for day 1. It has witnessed a jump in sales compared to the previous day’s figures.

Not just the ticket sale, but the screenings for the Vivek Agnihotri film have also seen growth across India. On 3 September, the film had fewer than 500 shows in the nation. Now, The Bengal Files has managed to bag about 1,154 screenings, reported the website.

With this, the film has minted ₹28 lakh from the advance booking for its opening day. Considering blocked seats, the film is set to release with a total business of ₹61.79 lakh.

The Bengal Files gets no show in West Bengal The latest state-wise box office figures show that Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, and Maharashtra have emerged as the top contributors to the film’s earnings.

Among them, Maharashtra is leading, pulling in ₹7.27 lakh gross ( ₹16.29 lakh with block seats) across 260 shows.

Karnataka recorded ₹3.28 lakh gross ( ₹4.95 lakh with block seats) across 71 shows with an 8% occupancy, while Telangana followed closely with ₹3.97 lakh gross ( ₹7.04 lakh with block seats) from 89 shows at 7% occupancy. Delhi also performed strongly with ₹4.74 lakh gross ( ₹10.69 lakh with block seats) over 116 shows, supported by eight “filling fast” screenings.

Interestingly, the website did not report on the film's release in Kolkata or West Bengal.

While The Bengal Files is not officially banned in the state, it is not being screened in any theatre.

Also Read | Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri had no permission for trailer launch in Kolkata

The Bengal Files The Bengal Files is the third installment in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy, after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).