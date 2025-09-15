The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 10: Vivek Agnihotri’s movie maintains momentum; finishes 2nd weekend at...

Subscribe

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated15 Sep 2025, 08:37 AM IST
The Bengal Files was released on Friday, September 5, alongside Baaghi 4
The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 10: Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked-about political thriller The Bengal Files emerged as a surprise at the box office over the weekend. The movie, which witnessed an 85 per cent jump in its Saturday earnings, maintained momentum on Sunday to finish the second weekend at 2.9 crore.

The movie had a dull run at the box office, amid stiff competition from multiple Bollywood and Hollywood releases.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 10

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files earned 1.15 crore on Sunday, the same as its earnings on Saturday.

However, the movie had witnessed its lowest run on Friday, amassing just 60,00,000.

The Bengal Files' earnings for the second weekend are 2.9 crore, which is over two times less than what it earned on its opening weekend, 6.75 crore.

With this, the movie's 10-day total stands at 14.15 crore.

The Bengal Files Day 10: Occupancy

The Bengal Files had an overall 50.72% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 32.33%

Afternoon Shows: 70.41%

Evening Shows: 63.77%

Night Shows: 36.38%

The strongest audience turnout was recorded in Hyderabad (95.50%), Bengaluru (84.25%), Pune (66.75%), and Chennai (64%).

Notably, The Bengal Files saw the highest number of screenings in Delhi-NCR, 88 shows, followed by Mumbai, 66 shows. With only 6 shows, Hyderabad and Chennai were amongst the cities with the lowest number of screenings of the movie.

There were no shows for the movie in West Bengal.

The Bengal Files: No screening in West Bengal

Since its national release on September 5, no theatres across West Bengal have screened Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film The Bengal Files. The filmmaker said it rankles him that people of the state are being prevented from watching the movie.

“It is disheartening that, despite being set in Bengal, people of the state are being prevented from watching the movie elsewhere as it cannot be screened in different halls and multiplexes in the state,” Agnihotri said.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files, the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Kolkata, known as ‘Direct Action Day’.

It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

 
 
