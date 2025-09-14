The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 10: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees weekend boost, mints this amount

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 10: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's film The Bengal Files is still below the ₹15 crore mark in India, despite being in theatres for over a week. However, the film has seen a slight increase in footfall, thanks to the weekend.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 10 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files minted ₹92 lakh net so far on day 10. While this is the early estimate from the website, the final figure will be out after the night shows.

With this, the total business made by Agnihotri's film is ₹13.92 crore.

On Sunday, The Bengal Files recorded an overall 55.50% Hindi occupancy. On its 10th day in theatres, the film saw 32.33% occupancy during morning shows, which rose sharply to 70.41% in the afternoon and settled at 63.77% for evening shows. The occupancy during the night shows is awaited.

The Bengal Files shows reduced in India The Bengal Files has seen a noticeable reduction in the number of shows across India, with major cities hosting only a limited count. While Mumbai screened 66 shows, Delhi NCR had 84 shows, and Pune had 42 shows. Other metros like Bengaluru and Hyderabad had just 36 and 6 shows, respectively.

Smaller markets such as Jaipur (11 shows), Chandigarh (5 shows), Bhopal (8 shows), and Lucknow (13 shows) reflected even fewer screenings.

The film continues to not find a screen in the West Bengal region.

The Bengal Files private screening in Kolkata However, the filmmaker held a special screening of the film at Kolkata's National Library on Saturday.

In an X post, Vivek Agnihotri shared, "The stage is set. 550 people will watch #TheBengalFiles tonight at the iconic National Library, Kolkata. 2000 in waiting."

The only screening in the city was organised by Khola Hawa, a socio-cultural organisation that includes prominent BJP figures in its leadership. Its president, Swapan Dasgupta, is a BJP National Executive Committee member, while Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is a key figure.

"Khola Hawa is proud to present the first showing in Kolkata of the iconic film The Bengal Files," Dasgupta announced on X.

The Bengal Files is based on communal riots during Direct Action Day in August 1946 in undivided Bengal.