The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 11: Vivek Agnihotri’s film shows reduced in India, earnings drop massively

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 11: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's film entered its second Monday on day 11. The film recorded a modest dip in earnings, owing to the working day. On the other hand, the film shows has been reduced across India.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 11 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files minted ₹15 lakh net in India on day 11 so far. While this is the early estimate based on only morning and afternoon shows, the final figure will be out after the night shows.

For now, the total business made by the film is ₹14.25 crore in India.

The film was released on 5 September.

The Bengal Files Box Office performance The Bengal Files had a below-expectation opening at the box office, starting at ₹1.75 crore on its first Friday. Collections picked up over the weekend, with ₹2.25 crore on Saturday and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday. But it dropped sharply to ₹1.15 crore on Monday.

The film managed a slight recovery mid-week, closing its first week at ₹11.25 crore. In its second weekend, it earned ₹0.6 crore on Friday. It saw a jump to ₹1.15 crore on Saturday, and collected ₹1.1 crore on Sunday. However, Monday collections dipped drastically once again, bringing the film’s total to just under the ₹15 crore mark.

On Monday, The Bengal Files recorded an overall occupancy of 11.46% in theatres across India. The film saw a 5.33% turnout for morning shows, which improved to 17.58% during the afternoon screenings. The details about the evening and night shows are awaited.

The Bengal Files shows reduced in India The Bengal Files witnessed a significant reduction in shows across major cities in India.

Mumbai recorded just 64 shows with an overall 9% occupancy, while NCR had 99 shows at 13.5%. Cities like Pune (14.5% with 36 shows) and Bengaluru (18.5% with 34 shows) fared slightly better.

Markets like Hyderabad (32% occupancy with only 5 shows) and Chennai (24% with 6 shows) still had a better turnout in theatres. Smaller circuits such as Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow also saw restricted show counts on day 11.

The Bengal Files is the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It is on the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Bengal, known as ‘Direct Action Day’.