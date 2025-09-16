The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 11: Vivek Agnihotri’s political thriller slips to ₹0.3 crore

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 11: Vivek Agnihotri’s political thriller The Bengal Files recorded a sharp decline in collections on its 11th day at the box office, reflecting muted audience traction in its second week of release.

Advertisement

Despite early interest, the film has struggled to sustain momentum amid heavy competition from new releases, including Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 11 According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files earned ₹0.3 crore on Day 11, taking its total to ₹14.4 crore. On Monday, 15 September, the film registered an overall occupancy rate of 16.65%.

The movie opened at ₹1.75 crore on its first Friday and showed some improvement over the weekend, collecting ₹2.25 crore on Saturday and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday. However, weekday numbers dropped significantly, with Monday collections slipping to ₹1.15 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | The Bengal Files Box Office Day 11: Vivek Agnihotri film shows reduced in India

Compared to Agnihotri’s 2022 release, The Kashmir Files, which became one of the year’s highest-grossing films, The Bengal Files has underperformed both in terms of scale and momentum.

No Screenings in West Bengal Since its nationwide release on 5 September, the film has not been screened in any theatres across West Bengal. The filmmaker expressed disappointment, saying it was “disheartening” that audiences in the state were unable to watch a film set in Bengal.

A closed-door screening was held on 13 September at the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Bhasha Bhavan auditorium in the National Library complex, under the Union Ministry of Culture.

Also Read | Demon Slayer box office collection Day 4: Japanese anime movie smashes records

About The Bengal Files The Bengal Files marks the third and final instalment in Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The film revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in Calcutta, also known as Direct Action Day.

Advertisement

The movie features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in key roles.

Controversy Agnihotri has alleged that theatre owners in West Bengal faced threats from Trinamool Congress workers, preventing screenings of the film. He also claimed that the trailer launch event in Kolkata on 17 August was disrupted despite “all necessary permissions.”