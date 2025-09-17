The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 12: Vivek Agnihotri’s film struggles, mints ₹15 crore

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 12: Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama The Bengal Files witnessed a noticeable drop in earnings on its 12th day, underlining weak audience traction in the film’s second week.

While the film opened to curiosity, it has failed to maintain pace at the box office, particularly with strong competition from new releases like Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 12 According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 12, bringing its cumulative box office figure to ₹15 crore. On Monday, September 16, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 30.20%.

The film opened at ₹1.75 crore on its first Friday, followed by ₹2.25 crore on Saturday and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday. However, weekday collections fell sharply, with Monday dropping to ₹1.15 crore.

In comparison, Agnihotri’s 2022 release The Kashmir Files—a box office phenomenon—saw far stronger traction, making The Bengal Files an underperformer in terms of both scale and consistency.

The Bengal Files Day 12 Occupancy in Theatres Morning Shows: 7.19%

Afternoon Shows: 28.88%

Evening Shows: 35.71%

Night Shows: 49.03% No Screenings in West Bengal Since its nationwide release on September 5, the film has not been released in theatres across West Bengal. Expressing disappointment, the director said it was “disheartening” that viewers in the state could not watch a film based on Bengal.