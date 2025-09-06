Subscribe

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2: Vivek Agnihotri’s film struggles with ₹2.7 crore in first two days

Anjali Thakur
Updated6 Sep 2025, 05:57 PM IST
The Bengal Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee and Darshan Kumarr.
The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2: Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked-about political thriller The Bengal Files has failed to make a strong impact at the box office. Released on Friday, September 5, the film opened below expectations and has continued its sluggish run into the second day.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files earned 95 lakh (India nett) on its second day, following its 1.75 crore opening on Day 1. This brings the film’s two-day total to 2.7 crore.

The performance is in stark contrast to Agnihotri’s earlier film The Kashmir Files, which had opened at 3.55 crore and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

The Bengal Files Occupancy

On Day 2, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 22.16% across India.

  • Morning shows: 15.11%
  • Afternoon shows: 29.20%

The numbers are expected to be updated later in the evening after the evening and night show data comes in.

Background and Comparisons

Market expectations were high for The Bengal Files, which serves as the final chapter in Agnihotri’s “Files Trilogy” after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

However, its opening has been weaker than several recent releases:

Sonu Sood’s Fateh: 2.45 crore (Day 1)

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4: 12 crore (Day 1)

Hollywood’s The Conjuring: Last Rites: 18 crore (Day 1)

Meanwhile, the Malayalam blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has taken the domestic box office by storm, collecting 62.45 crore so far.

Controversy in West Bengal

The film’s release has also been clouded by controversy. Director Vivek Agnihotri has alleged that theatre owners in West Bengal were pressured not to screen the film, which he claims has impacted its box office performance.

With weak collections and stiff competition from other big releases, The Bengal Files faces an uphill battle in the days ahead.

 
 
