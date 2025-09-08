The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri’s movie struggles on opening weekend, mints only...

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked-about political thriller, The Bengal Files, witnessed a dull opening weekend at the box office.

Advertisement

Released on Friday, September 5, alongside Baaghi 4, the movie received an underwhelming response and could not even collect ₹7 crore in three days.

However, The Bengal Files saw an upward trend in its earnings through the weekend, with Sunday marking its best.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3 According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files saw an uptick of 27.91% on Sunday and earned ₹2.75 crore.

On Saturday, the movie earned ₹2.15 crore, and had minted ₹1.75 crore on Friday.

With this, the 3-day total of The Bengal Files stood at ₹6.65 crore.

Advertisement

The Bengal Files' performance is in stark contrast to Agnihotri’s earlier movie, The Kashmir Files, which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

Also Read | Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri had no permission for trailer launch in Kolkata

The Bengal Files Day 3: Occupancy The Bengal Files had an overall 38.95% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 24.68%

Afternoon Shows: 49.52%

Evening Shows: 52.15%

Night Shows: 29.44%

About The Bengal Files The Bengal Files, the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Kolkata, known as ‘Direct Action Day’.

It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri urges Mamata to ensure smooth release of The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files: Controversy Director Vivek Agnihotri alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were threatening theatre owners in West Bengal against screening The Bengal Files and appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure its smooth release.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a video message, Agnihotri requested Banerjee "with folded hands" to listen to his words and not to "suppress an important part of history".

The filmmaker also recalled the physical stopping of the movie's trailer launch at a five-star hotel in the city on August 17, despite all necessary permissions. He termed it an attack on the freedom of expression.