The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri’s film battles low turnout, mints THIS amount

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release, The Bengal Files, is one of the most-awaited and controversial films of the year. It was released on Friday without any shows in West Bengal, resulting in a sluggish start at the box office.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files earned ₹0.62 crore net on day 4 in India so far. While this is the early estimate, the final figure will be released post night shows.

With today's business, the total revenue generated by The Bengal Files is ₹ 7.37 crore net in India.

Vivek Agnihotri's film opened with ₹1.75 crore on Friday and picked up momentum over the weekend. It collected ₹2.25 crore on Saturday with a 28.57% jump in earnings. It was followed by ₹2.75 crore business on Sunday, marking a further 22.22% growth in collections. However, its performance dropped sharply on Monday, bringing it close to the ₹7.5 crore mark in India.

The Bengal Files shows On Monday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 16.25% across the nation. The film saw a gradual rise through the day, beginning with 9.99% occupancy in the morning shows, increasing to 17.10% in the afternoon, and peaking at 21.66% during the evening shows. The details about the night shows are awaited.

The Bengal Files continues to face blockage from the West Bengal region.

It has managed to secure fewer than 250 screenings across the country in its very first week.

On Monday, The Bengal Files saw the highest number of shows in the Delhi NCR region with 216 screenings, recording an average occupancy of 16%. It is followed by Mumbai with 191 shows and a stronger occupancy of 21.67%. Interestingly, while Chennai had only 10 shows, it reported the highest average occupancy across cities at 33%. Bengaluru too performed notably well, with 62 shows and an average occupancy of 29.67%, showing strong audience engagement, but only due to fewer shows.

The Bengal Files The Bengal Files is the last chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It is based on the Direct Action Day.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court dismissed a censorship request petition.