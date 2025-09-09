The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri’s film sees weak start, earns ₹7.85 crore

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, among the year’s most controversial and keenly anticipated releases, hit theatres on Friday. However, the film opened without any screenings in West Bengal, which weighed on its box office performance from the start.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹1.10 crore net on day 4 in India. The final tally will be updated once night show numbers are included.

With this, the film’s total domestic earnings stand at ₹7.85 crore net.

The Bengal Files began its run with ₹1.75 crore on Friday. Collections improved over the weekend, reaching ₹2.25 crore on Saturday (a 28.57% jump) and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday (up 22.22%). However, earnings dipped significantly on Monday, pulling overall collections close to the ₹7.5 crore mark.

The Bengal Files shows On Monday, the film registered an overall occupancy of 18.24% nationwide. Morning shows drew 9.99% occupancy, which improved to 17.10% in the afternoon, peaked at 21.66% in the evening, and settled at 24.19% during the night shows.

The film continues to face a blockade in West Bengal and has been running on fewer than 250 screens across India in its opening week.

The highest number of shows on Monday came from the Delhi-NCR region, with 217 screenings and an average occupancy of 16.5%. Mumbai followed with 193 shows and a stronger 23.5% occupancy. Interestingly, Chennai, despite just 11 shows, posted the highest average occupancy across cities at 34.33%. Bengaluru also fared well with 69 shows, recording 34.25% occupancy, though this was on limited screenings.

The Bengal Files Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is the concluding part of his Files trilogy, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The film draws from historical events surrounding Direct Action Day.

The cast includes Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar.