The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 5: Vivek Agnihotri’s movie maintains a slow, but steady run; mints...

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 5: Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked-about political thriller The Bengal Files has witnessed a slow but steady run at the Indian box office.

Despite the dull opening weekend numbers, the movie, pitched against Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring, continued to earn steady numbers, with a collection of ₹1.15 crore on its worst-performing day since release.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 5 According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files earned ₹1.46 crore on Tuesday, which was 26.96% better than the movie's earnings on Monday.

With this, The Bengal Files' 5-day total stood at ₹9.36 crore, of which ₹6.65 crore were earned during the opening weekend.

However, The Bengal Files is no match to Agnihotri’s earlier movie, The Kashmir Files, which became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

The Bengal Files Day 3: Occupancy The Bengal Files had an overall 34.91% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday:

Morning Shows: 14.65%

Afternoon Shows: 32.38%

Evening Shows: 39.39%

Night Shows: 53.22%

The strongest audience turnout was recorded in Bengaluru (46.50%), Delhi-NCR (43.75%), Pune (42.25%), and Chennai (40.67%).

Notably, The Bengal Files saw the highest number of screenings in Delhi-NCR with 213 shows, and Chennai, the lowest, with 9 shows. There were no shows for the movie in Kolkata.

About The Bengal Files The Bengal Files, the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Kolkata, known as ‘Direct Action Day’.

It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

The Bengal Files: Controversy Director Vivek Agnihotri alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were threatening theatre owners in West Bengal against screening The Bengal Files and appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure its smooth release.

Earlier, in a video message, Agnihotri requested Banerjee "with folded hands" to listen to his words and not to "suppress an important part of history".

The filmmaker also recalled the physical stopping of the movie's trailer launch at a five-star hotel in the city on August 17, despite all necessary permissions. He termed it an attack on the freedom of expression.