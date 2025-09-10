Subscribe

The Bengal Files Box Office collection Day 6: Vivek Agnihotri movie crosses ₹10 crore mark; mints THIS amount

The Bengal Files Box Office collection Day 6: Vivek Agnihotri's much-talked-about political thriller stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles

Updated10 Sep 2025, 09:22 PM IST
The Bengal Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee and Darshan Kumarr.
The Bengal Files Box Office collection Day 6: Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked-about political thriller The Bengal Files seems to have slowed down within nearly a week of its release. The movie, however, crossed the 10 crore mark.

On Wednesday, September 10 – which marks the sixth day of the movie's screening in theatres — The Bengal Files minted a total of 10.06 crore India net.

The Bengal Files Box Office collection Day 6

Vivek Agnihotri's political thriller minted 81 lakhs on Wednesday, as per data by industry tracker Sacnilk – marking a substantially lower earning when compared to the movie's earning on previous days.

Wednesday's earnings however, are as per the early estimates – with the final numbers yet to trickle in.

The Bengal Files minted 1.75 crore on the opening day, with the figures rising to 2.25 crore and 2.75 crore on the second and third day respectively.

Here's a glimpse:
Day 2 [1st Saturday] - 2.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - 2.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - 1.15 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday]- 1.35 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] - 0. 81Cr

The Bengal Files occupancy

The meek earnings of the movie also reflected in the occupancy. Movie theatres screening The Bengal Files recorded an overall occupancy of 15.56 per cent.

Morning shows accounted for 10.66 per cent while afternoon shows recorded a 16.57 per cent occupancy – with evening shows accounting for the highest occupancy amounting to 19.46%.

The Bengal Files movie

The Bengal Files, the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Kolkata, known as ‘Direct Action Day’.

It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

