The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6: Vivek Agnihotri’s movie crosses ₹10 crore mark; dips by 27% on Wednesday

The Bengal Files' Wednesday earnings mark the lowest for the movie since its release on September 5.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated11 Sep 2025, 07:41 AM IST
The Bengal Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee and Darshan Kumarr.
The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6: Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked-about political thriller The Bengal Files crossed the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office on Wednesday. However, the movie's slow but steady earnings took a major hit on September 10, making it the least profitable day.

The Bengal Files is facing stiff competition from Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring at the cinemas.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files earned 99,00,000 on Wednesday, which was 26.67% lower than the movie's earnings on Tuesday.

Its Wednesday earnings also mark the lowest for the movie since its release on September 5.

With this, The Bengal Files' 6-day total stood at 10.24 crore, commemorating its entry into double-digit earnings.

However, The Bengal Files is no match to Agnihotri’s earlier movie, The Kashmir Files, which became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

The Bengal Files Day 6: Occupancy

The Bengal Files had an overall 17.51% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 10.66%

Afternoon Shows: 16.57%

Evening Shows: 19.46%

Night Shows: 23.34%

The strongest audience turnout was recorded in Chennai (38.33%), Bengaluru (31.25%), Jaipur (22.25%), and Mumbai (18.25%).

Notably, The Bengal Files saw the highest number of screenings in Delhi-NCR, 215 shows, followed by Mumbai, 192 shows. Chennai had the lowest number of screenings, with only 9 shows. There were no shows for the movie in Kolkata.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files, the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Kolkata, known as ‘Direct Action Day’.

It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

The Bengal Files: Controversy

Director Vivek Agnihotri alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were threatening theatre owners in West Bengal against screening The Bengal Files and appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure its smooth release.

The filmmaker said the movie's trailer launch at a five-star hotel in the city on August 17 was physically stopped despite all necessary permissions. However, Kolkata Police said that he had no permission for the trailer launch and did not take any permission for a public screening.

