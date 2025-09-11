The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 7: Vivek Agnihotri’s film continues mixed trends as it wraps up first week

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 7: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release, The Bengal Files, is about to wrap up its first week at the box office. The film has so far shown mixed trends. It was released amid controversy.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files earned ₹65 lakh net so far in India on day 7. The collections dipped by 35% from Day 6 to Day 7.

With this, the total collection made by Vivek Agnihotri's film stands at ₹10.9 crore.

While this is the early estimate on the website, the final figure will be out after the night shows.

On Thursday, The Bengal Files recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.93%. Day 7 (2D) occupancy showed a steady trend, with morning shows recording 8.70%, followed by 15.99% in the afternoon and peaking at 20.11% during the evening shows. The occupancy for the night shows is awaited.

The Bengal Files has shown a mixed trend at the box office through its first week. The film was released on 5 September, clashing with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4.

The Bengal Files box office performance It opened with ₹1.75 crore on Friday and picked up over the weekend with ₹2.25 crore on Saturday (a 28.57% jump) and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday (up 22.22%). However, collections dipped sharply on Monday, earning ₹1.15 crore (down 58.18%). The film saw a slight recovery on Tuesday with ₹1.35 crore (up 17.39%), but Wednesday brought another fall to ₹1 crore (a drop of 25.93%). By Thursday, the earnings slipped to ₹0.65 crore, another slowdown in momentum as it is heading towards its second week run in theatres.

The Bengal Files shows across India The Bengal Files saw its strongest occupancy in Chennai, where it recorded an impressive 31.50% average across shows, owing to just 9 shows. However, the Delhi NCR region had the highest number of screenings for the film with 205 shows, but with a modest 16% occupancy. It is followed by Mumbai with 192 shows and the same occupancy rate. Ahmedabad is in third spot with 105 shows, but only 8.33% occupancy.

The Bengal Files is the last chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It is based on the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Bengal, known as ‘Direct Action Day’.