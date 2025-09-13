The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 8: Vivek Agnihotri's film struggles to cross ₹12 crore mark on 2nd Friday

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 8: Even after a week of its release, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has not been able to attract audience to the theatres. Expected to grow through word of mouth, the film is still waiting to mint money at the box office.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 8: According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk.com, The Bengal Files minted and estimated ₹55 lakh India net on the eighth day, Friday, taking the Total estimated India Net earning to ₹11.8 crore.

The Bengal Files had an overall 26.08% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, September 12. It morning shows had 11.17 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows had 23.67% occupancy. The evening shows had 26.41% occupancy and the night shows had 43.05 occupancy.

Chennai (49%) had the highest occupancy, followed by Bengaluru (45.75%), Hyderabad (44%), Pune (36%), NCR (35.75%), and Jaipur (35%).

The film is struggling to touch the ₹12 crore mark in India. The film was released on 5 September, clashing with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 at the ticket window.

The Bengal Files shows reduced across India Coming to The Bengal Files shows across the country, the film saw a sharp decline in screenings in week 2. It currently has fewer than 100 shows in a single city/region. Mumbai has the highest number of screenings for The Bengal Files, with 65 shows, while the Delhi NCR region slipped to second spot with 61 shows.

The Bengal Files and The Files trilogy The Bengal Files marks the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy, after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The film is set against the backdrop of the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Bengal, historically known as ‘Direct Action Day’.

