The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 9: Vivek Agnihotri’s movie sees 85% jump on Saturday; mints...

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 9: Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked-about political thriller The Bengal Files saw a surprising 85 per cent jump in its Saturday earnings.

The movie, which entered its second week in the theatres, witnessed an overall dull run at the box office amid stiff competition from Baaghi 4, The Conjuring, and more latest releases this Friday.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 9 According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files earned ₹1.11 crore on Saturday, a whopping 85 per cent more than its ₹60,00,000 earnings on Friday. The movie also marked its lowest earnings during its nine-day run on Friday.

With this, The Bengal Files' 9-day total stood at ₹12.96 crore.

However, The Bengal Files is no match to Agnihotri’s earlier movie, The Kashmir Files, which became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

The Bengal Files: No screening in West Bengal Since its national release on September 5, no theatres across West Bengal have screened Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film The Bengal Files. Reacting to this, the filmmaker said it rankles him that people of the state are being prevented from watching the movie.

The movie about communal riots during Direct Action Day in August 1946 in Calcutta was screened at an invitation-only event on September 13 at the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Bhasha Bhavan auditorium on the complex of the National Library, which functions under the Union Ministry of Culture.

“It is disheartening that, despite being set in Bengal, people of the state are being prevented from watching the movie elsewhere as it cannot be screened in different halls and multiplexes in the state,” Agnihotri said.

About The Bengal Files The Bengal Files, the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Kolkata, known as ‘Direct Action Day’.

It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

The Bengal Files: Controversy Director Vivek Agnihotri alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were threatening theatre owners in West Bengal against screening The Bengal Files and appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure its smooth release.

The filmmaker said the movie's trailer launch at a five-star hotel in the city on August 17 was physically stopped despite all necessary permissions. However, Kolkata Police said that he had no permission for the trailer launch and did not take any permission for a public screening.