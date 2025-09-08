'The Bengal Files' Day 3 box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri film sees slight surge, reaches a total of ₹6 crore

‘The Bengal Files’, a film based on the tragic real-life events of Direct Action Day (1946), is seeing a strong response at the box office. In just three days, the film has collected ₹6.65 crore, with steady growth each day, indicating rising public interest and word-of-mouth buzz.

‘The Bengal Files’ Day 3 box office collection On its opening Friday, the film collected ₹1.75 crore, followed by ₹2.15 crore on Saturday. Sunday marked the highest earnings so far, with early estimates putting the figure at ₹2.75 crore. While not a blockbuster opening, it’s a respectable start for a film of this kind — especially one tackling such a sensitive historical subject.

Sunday saw a clear rise in cinema occupancy across the country, especially during the afternoon and evening slots. Morning shows had a modest 24.68% occupancy, but that figure jumped to 49.52% in the afternoon and 52.15% in the evening — the best performing slot of the day. Night shows dropped slightly to 29.44%, but the momentum was already built by then.

This pattern suggests that audiences are more willing to catch the film during leisure hours, particularly over the weekend, when word of mouth from early viewers can make a big difference.

Theatre occupancy region-wise Region-wise, ‘The Bengal Files’ found its most loyal audience in Chennai, which recorded a whopping 83% occupancy on Sunday. Not far behind was Bengaluru, with 75.75%. These figures show that Southern cities are connecting deeply with the film’s narrative and presentation.

Other key regions like Pune (46.75%), Mumbai (41.5%), and NCR (38.25%) showed decent interest, while some cities like Surat (14.5%), Ahmedabad (22.75%), and Jaipur (28.75%) posted lower numbers. These mixed regional results highlight the varied response to a film that deals with complex and intense themes.

With a steady rise in box office numbers and emotional reactions pouring in from audiences, ‘The Bengal Files’ could continue to grow during the week. Its focus on forgotten or lesser-discussed chapters of Indian history seems to have struck a chord — especially with viewers in the South.

More about the film Directed with a clear intention to spark dialogue and remembrance, ‘The Bengal Files’ explores the events of Direct Action Day on August 16, 1946, also known as the Great Calcutta Killings. The film doesn’t stop there — it also covers the Noakhali riots, and incidents in Tipperah and Comilla, which all played a role in shaping the emotional and political build-up to India’s independence and partition.

The cast includes Mithun Chakraborty as the haunting and eccentric Madman Chatur, Pallavi Joshi as the aged and symbolic Bharati Banerjee, and Darshan Kumar as Shiva Aloke Pandit, a CBI officer tasked with unravelling the past. The film also features Anupam Kher as Mahatma Gandhi, and Saswata Chatterjee as a political figure from Murshidabad, adding weight to the film’s portrayal of historical tensions.

