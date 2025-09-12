The Bengal Files Day 7 Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri’s film slows down, earns ₹11.25 crore

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 7: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release, The Bengal Files, is nearing the completion of its first week in theatres. The film has witnessed mixed box office trends since its release, which was accompanied by controversy.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 7 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files earned ₹1 crore net in India on its seventh day.

This brings the film’s total domestic collection to ₹11.25 crore.

These are early estimates, with the final numbers expected after Thursday night’s shows.

On Day 7, the film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.98%. The 2D occupancy showed stability, with morning shows at 8.70%, afternoon shows at 15.99%, and evening shows peaking at 20.11%. Data for the night shows is still awaited.

The film has had a mixed run in its opening week. Released on September 5, The Bengal Files clashed with Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4.

The Bengal Files box office performance The film opened with ₹1.75 crore on Friday and grew over the weekend, earning ₹2.25 crore on Saturday (up 28.57%) and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday (up 22.22%). Collections, however, dropped on Monday with ₹1.15 crore (down 58.18%). On Tuesday, it saw a slight rebound to ₹1.35 crore (up 17.39%), but Wednesday witnessed another dip with ₹1 crore (down 25.93%). By Thursday, the film’s earnings again stood at ₹1 crore, reflecting a slowdown as it heads into its second week.

The Bengal Files shows across India The highest occupancy came from Chennai, where the film recorded an average of 30.67% across 9 shows. The Delhi NCR region had the maximum number of screenings with 206 shows, but a modest occupancy of 16.5%. Mumbai followed with 194 shows and an 18.5% occupancy rate. Ahmedabad ranked third with 106 shows but recorded only 11.25% occupancy.

The Bengal Files and The Files trilogy The Bengal Files marks the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy, after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The film is set against the backdrop of the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Bengal, historically known as ‘Direct Action Day’.