The Bengal Files Day 8 Box Office Collection: Even Friday fails to lift Vivek Agnihotri's film, stuck below ₹12 cr mark

The Bengal Files Day 8 Box Office Collection: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release, The Bengal Files, entered its second weekend. The film saw a lukewarm opening. While it was expected to grow through word of mouth, it has so far not shown the kind of growth seen with Agnihotri's previous instalments in the Files series.

The Bengal Files Day 8 Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Bengal Files minted ₹30 lakh net in India on day 8. Despite Friday, the film witnessed a sharp fall in earnings. However, this is not the early estimate of the day based on morning, afternoon and evening shows.

The final figure will be out on the website after the night shows.

So far, the total business made by The Bengal Files is ₹11.55 crore. The film is struggling to touch the ₹12 crore mark in India.

The Bengal Files had a modest first week at the box office, crossing the ₹11 crore mark in India.

The film was released on 5 September, clashing with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 at the ticket window.

The Bengal Files Box Office performance slump Agnihotri's film opened to mixed reviews from critics, while social media reviews painted a positive picture. However, the film raked in only ₹1.75 crore on its release day. It went on to show steady growth over the weekend, earning ₹2.25 crore on Saturday and peaking at ₹2.75 crore on Sunday.

However, the film's collections dipped sharply on Monday, earning ₹1.15 crore net. While Tuesday saw a slight recovery at ₹1.35 crore, Wednesday and Thursday settled at ₹1 crore each, yet another dip. Despite the weekend momentum, the film struggled to sustain growth and showed mixed trends.

On day 8, The Bengal Files recorded growth in overall occupancy. It saw about 20.42% occupancy across theatres in India. While the film opened at 11.17% occupancy on Friday, it improved by the afternoon shows with 23.67% occupancy. It peaked during evening shows with 26.41% occupancy.

The occupancy for the night shows is awaited.

The Bengal Files shows reduced across India Coming to The Bengal Files shows across the country, the film saw a sharp decline in screenings in week 2. It currently has fewer than 100 shows in a single city/region. Mumbai has the highest number of screenings for The Bengal Files, with 65 shows, while the Delhi NCR region slipped to second spot with 61 shows.

The Bengal Files is set against the backdrop of the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Bengal, historically known as ‘Direct Action Day’.