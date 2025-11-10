The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to stream Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama

After over two months of its theatrical run, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files is all set for its OTT release. The historical-political drama, which hit theatres on 5 September, will now be available for streaming, giving audiences who missed it on the big screen a chance to watch it online.

The Bengal Files OTT Release Date and Platform The much-discussed film will premiere on Zee5 on 21 November 2025. The platform made the official announcement on social media, sharing the film’s trailer with the caption:

“The buried voices find their fire. Bengal’s boldest chapter is here to roar. #TheBengalFiles premiering on 21st November, on #ZEE5 #TheBengalFilesOnZEE5.”

About The Bengal Files Directed and written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Bengal Files explores one of the most tragic and politically charged events in India’s pre-Independence history — the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots. The film sheds light on the devastating Bengal tragedy, portraying stories of violence, displacement, and human suffering that have often been overlooked in mainstream narratives.

The movie sparked controversy even before its release and was banned in Kolkata due to its sensitive subject matter. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions, the film continues Agnihotri’s penchant for politically charged storytelling.

Cast and Performances The Bengal Files features a stellar ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Madalsa Sharma, and Sourav Das.

The film marks the final chapter in Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy, following the critically discussed The Tashkent Files (2019) and the blockbuster The Kashmir Files (2022).

The Bengal Files Box Office Performance Despite generating buzz and sparking debates, The Bengal Files received mixed reviews and recorded a lifetime worldwide collection of around ₹26.36 crore — significantly lower than the phenomenal box office success of The Kashmir Files.

