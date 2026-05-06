The Bengal Files to release in Bengal? Makers to request BJP after Mamata Banerjee's defeat in election

Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film, The Bengal Files might finally secure screens in West Bengal. Producer Abhishek Agarwal to approach the BJP, following its big win in the state, to allow the film’s release. For the unversed, the film team previously claimed that The Bengal Files was banned in the state under the rule of Mamata Banerjee.

However, no official ban was officially announced by TMC or Banerjee.

The Bengal Files to release in Bengal under BJP? Following the defeat of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the West Bengal polls 2026, Abhishek Agarwal told news agency ANI, “Mamata Banerjee has exercised the Hindu-Muslim politics on Bengal."

Advertisement

“I did not get permission for shooting Bengal Files over there…people of Bengal have done justice, particularly to me. My film was released all over the world, but not in Bengal because of her communal politics,” he added.

Also Read | Mamata cancelled me: Vivek Agnihotri celebrates BJP win in Bengal

What did the makers say… The Bengal Files produced also alleged, "BJP won in many Muslim-dominated constituencies, which sends a clear signal that the public wants change and development. Our film was not based on Hindu-Muslim politics, it was about the history of Bengal…we had requested Mamata to atleast watch the film..now that BJP is in power, I can atleast go to Bengal. I could not earlier as there are so many cases against us…we will request the new government to let us release the film in Bengal…”

Vivek Agnihotri attacks Mamata Banerjee after election results Previously, Vivek Agnihotri celebrated Mamata Banerjee's defeat. e took to X and shared an old video of himself talking about The Bengal Files not releasing in Bengal.

Advertisement

Agnihotri also said that he was not allowed to enter the state.

He said, "NEVER AGAIN. For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal."

Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor," added the filmmaker.

Vivek Agnihotri claimed that he contributed to Mamata Banerjee's defeat by showcasing The Bengal Files to people secretly during the election.

"But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give and fought in our own little way. And finally… this unprecedented victory. Congratulations to the great people of Bengal. Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high," he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri had no permission for trailer launch in Kolkata

Was The Bengal Files banned? No official ban of The Bengal Files are announced by the then-ruling party. However, the film didn't secure a single screen across the state. Multiple reports claimed that theatre owners skipped the film release and didn't reveal any official reason behind their decision.

The film was released across other regions in India. However, it wasn't commercially successful.