The Bhootnii OTT Release: When and where to watch Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy

After a lukewarm run in theatres, Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy The Bhootnii is all set for its digital premiere. The film, which hit cinemas on May 1, will now begin streaming on ZEE5 from July 18 at 8 PM, the platform confirmed in a recent announcement on social media.

Sharing a fresh poster, ZEE5 captioned the release update with, “Meet Baba — Jiski history hai mystery aur bhoot bhagaane mein 10/10 victory. #TheBhootnii premieres on 18th July, 8 PM, on #ZEE5 & #ZEECinema.”

Directed and written by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii features an ensemble cast including Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and YouTuber Nick, with Sanjay Dutt playing a key role. The film has been backed by Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt, Deepak Mukut, and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner.

Despite its star power and a mix of comedy and supernatural elements, The Bhootnii struggled at the box office. The film collected ₹12.52 crore net and ₹14.77 crore gross in India, against a reported budget of ₹30 crore, resulting in a recovery of just 42%, classifying it as a box office flop.

Set in the fictional St. Vincent’s College, the story revolves around a haunted campus plagued each year by the ghost of a mysterious “virgin tree.” To reclaim their college’s reputation, students seek help from Baba (played by Sanjay Dutt), an eccentric former student turned ghostbuster.