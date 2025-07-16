The Bhootnii OTT Release: When and where to watch Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy

After a lukewarm run in theatres, Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy The Bhootnii is all set for its digital premiere. The film, which hit cinemas on May 1, will now begin streaming on ZEE5 from July 18 at 8 PM, the platform confirmed in a recent announcement on social media.

Sharing a fresh poster, ZEE5 captioned the release update with, “Meet Baba — Jiski history hai mystery aur bhoot bhagaane mein 10/10 victory. #TheBhootnii premieres on 18th July, 8 PM, on #ZEE5 & #ZEECinema.”

Directed and written by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii features an ensemble cast including Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and YouTuber Nick, with Sanjay Dutt playing a key role. The film has been backed by Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt, Deepak Mukut, and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner.

Despite its star power and a mix of comedy and supernatural elements, The Bhootnii struggled at the box office. The film collected ₹12.52 crore net and ₹14.77 crore gross in India, against a reported budget of ₹30 crore, resulting in a recovery of just 42%, classifying it as a box office flop.

Set in the fictional St. Vincent’s College, the story revolves around a haunted campus plagued each year by the ghost of a mysterious “virgin tree.” To reclaim their college’s reputation, students seek help from Baba (played by Sanjay Dutt), an eccentric former student turned ghostbuster.

As the film heads to OTT, audiences who missed it in theatres now have a chance to catch the horror-comedy from the comfort of their homes.