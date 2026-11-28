Los Angeles [US], November 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has opened up about the much-talked-about box office clash between his film ‘Dune: Part Three’ and Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

Both the films are set to hit theatres on December 18, marking one of the biggest box office clashes, also dubbed 'Dunesday' by fans – similar to that of ‘Barbenheimer’, when Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ had simultaneous releases in 2023.

“Listen, I will be honest. The first ‘Dune’ came out at the end of the pandemic. We made a great box office in a very rough environment. But we had the winds against us. Then the second movie, same thing. We were meant to release in the fall, and we had to release at the end of winter because of the two Hollywood strikes. We had success, but it was not easy,” the filmmaker said, as quoted by Variety.

Speaking of the third and final ‘Dune’ film, Villeneuve shared that he was looking forward to some relief, only to now face “the biggest franchise of all time,” he said.

“Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release. Then Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth,” he added.

On the shift of the Marvel film’s release date, Villeneuve added, “I was deeply disappointed. But we had committed to this date, to IMAX. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema. ‘Dune’ is not a mammoth like the ‘Avengers,’ but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive.”

The director remains hopeful that the releases could lead to one of the biggest box office weekends of all time.