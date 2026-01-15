The Bluff trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra starrer excites fans; netizens quip, ‘Carrying the essence of Mary Kom’

The Bluff movie is making headlines after its makers recently unveiled its trailer. Priyanka Chopra starrer is set to debut on the digital screen next month. Frank E Flowers directorial swashbuckler action thriller film is set in the late 19th century Caribbean.

The filmmakers released the 2-minute 43-second trailer on Wednesday, 14 January. The video begins with lead actress Priyanka in a remote setting with her daughter spending a quiet evening until she senses danger. She sets off to face the men after hiding her daughter in the basement. The men eventually trap her in a tight noose. Mother’s instinct takes over as they discover her daughter.

Watch The Bluff trailer here

In the short clip, Priyanka Chopra can be heard assuring her daughter at the face of threats, “I’m still your mother.” In response the daughter asks, “How are you so good at killing people?,” to which Priyanka replies with a sly smile, “Your father didn’t marry me for my cooking.”

When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra's movie ‘The Bluff’? The Hollywood movie will premiere directly on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on 25 February 2026.

The Bluff star cast Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a valiant mother in the role of a killing machine. Produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mariel Saldana, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Priyanka Chopra and Cisely Saldana under the banners Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, Big Indie Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures, the movie was filmed in Australia.

The Bluff plot The narrative revolves around a former female pirate who tries to protect her family when her past catches up.

Social media reaction Priyanka Chopra's fans were excited to see the trailer and strongly reacted to the trailer launch. A user wrote, “She is still carrying the essence of MARY KOM.” Another user remarked, “Nick Jonas you better do everything she says or this is your fate!”