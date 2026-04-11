The Boys creator explains why THIS character was killed off so early in Season 5

A major shock in the opening episode of The Boys final season has prompted its creator Eric Kripke to explain why one of the show’s longest-running characters was written out so abruptly.

The Boys creator on a very important character death In the Season 5 premiere of The Boys, the character A-Train — played by Jessie T. Usher — is killed off in a dramatic turn that immediately set the tone for the final chapter. The death, which unfolds at the hands of Homelander, has drawn widespread reaction from viewers, many of whom described the moment as one of the series’ most unexpected exits.

Showrunner Eric Kripke acknowledged that the decision was not taken lightly, particularly given A-Train’s long arc since the first season. In an interview, he admitted, “I was initially resistant to killing him off that early,” adding that it felt “a little scary” to remove such a significant character so soon in the final season.

However, Kripke explained that the move ultimately served a larger narrative purpose. As Season 5 has been designed as the show’s concluding act, the writers have leaned into unpredictability and high stakes, ensuring that no character is guaranteed survival. The early death was intended to reinforce that sense of danger and to signal a shift in tone as the story heads towards its endgame.

A-Train’s exit also ties into his evolving character arc. Once introduced as a reckless and self-serving speedster, the character had undergone a gradual transformation, grappling with guilt and attempting redemption. His final moments, described as a selfless act in contrast to his past actions, have been widely interpreted as a culmination of that journey.

The impact of the death has extended beyond the narrative itself, with fans reacting strongly across social media. Many praised the show’s willingness to take bold risks in its final season, while others expressed shock at losing a character who had been central to the story since its inception.

The premiere’s intense reception reflects the series’ reputation for subverting expectations and pushing boundaries within the superhero genre.

Cast members have also indicated that the development was long anticipated within the creative team. Jessie T. Usher himself suggested that A-Train’s trajectory made his fate almost inevitable, noting that the character had gradually isolated himself and run out of allies.