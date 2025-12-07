The Boys final season to premiere on April 8, trailer teases Jared Padalecki-Jensen Ackles reunion

Washington DC [US], December 7 (ANI): The fifth and final season of Amazon Prime Video's satirical superhero series, 'The Boys', will premiere with its first two episodes on April 8. New episodes will roll out each week through the series finale on May 20, according to Variety.

The announcement was made during The Boys panel at CCXP Brazil, where series creator Eric Kripke and cast members also unveiled the first teaser trailer. The clip offered fans a first look at the on-screen reunion of Supernatural alums Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Ackles returns as Soldier Boy, while Padalecki's character remains undisclosed, though the teaser hints at a storyline involving both actors.

Check out the teaser trailer.

As per the description for 'The Boys' Season 5, "In the fifth and final season, it's Homelander's world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a 'Freedom Camp.' Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen," according to Variety.

Also featured in the teaser, Butcher (Karl Urban) reunites with Hughie (Jack Quaid), Annie (Erin Moriarty) and the rest of The Boys, following his abrupt departure at the end of Season 4. The reunion hints at a high-stakes battle as the team fights to prevent global catastrophe.

In addition to Urban, Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, Padalecki, and Ackles, the final season also stars Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's best-selling comic book series of the same name, "The Boys" TV series is created by showrunner Eric Kripke. Executive producers include Kripke, Ennis, Robertson, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter, reported Variety.

'The Boys' hails from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures, as per the outlet.

