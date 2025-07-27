‘The Boys’ S5 teaser drops at Comic-Con, teasing Homelander’s chilling new order and a Supernatural reunion

Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con were treated to an exclusive first look at ‘The Boys’ Season 5, which promises even more of the twisted, blood-soaked chaos that has made the Prime Video series a cultural phenomenon.

Advertisement

The teaser was unveiled at the end of the ‘Gen V’ Season 2 panel in Ballroom 20 — but it remains unseen by the wider world.

What Do We Know About The Upcoming Season So Far? Though the teaser was brief, it delivered a barrage of graphic superhero violence, hinting at the show’s trademark blend of satire and gore. Among the standout moments: a mysterious new supe projectile-vomiting what looked like a bloody hairball onto another character, and a grisly explosion inside a bathroom stall.

A surprise highlight for fans of ‘Supernatural’ came in the form of a reunion — Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, long associated with the CW show, appeared together in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. Their roles remain under wraps, but their presence adds to the growing list of ‘Supernatural’ alumni brought into ‘The Boys’ by creator Eric Kripke, including Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Advertisement

The most chilling moment, however, belonged to Antony Starr’s Homelander, now effectively ruling from behind the scenes of the White House. In the teaser, he proclaims, “This is a safer, more god-fearing nation,” a declaration that underscores the dystopian turn America has taken under his shadow rule following the Season 4 finale.

The teaser also confirmed further crossover between ‘The Boys’ and its spin-off ‘Gen V’, with London Thor’s Jordan Li making an appearance. Several returning cast members were glimpsed, along with new additions like Daveed Diggs and Paul Reiser.