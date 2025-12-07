The Boys Season 5 teaser: Cast, premiere date, streaming details out as Prime Video surprises fans with new character

The official teaser for the final season of The Boys dropped on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Created by Eric Kripke, the highly anticipated series starring Antony Starr and Jack Quaid is now set to return next year.

The announcement was made by Prime Video at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, with the streaming service teasing a few exciting details for fans of the show.

Here's everything you need to know about the premiere date, streaming details, the story so far, and the cast.

The Boys Season 5 teaser: Watch the teaser of the final season below.

What's in store for Season 5 of The Boys? The fifth and final season of The Boys is set to seen a high-octane start, with Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie all imprisoned in ‘Freedom Camp’ and Homelander ruling supreme, bending the world to his erratic, maniacal whims.

The season will also see Annie or Starlighter in her efforts to mount a resistance, and questions surrounding Kimiko will also be answered.

What did the teaser show? The teaser showed the titular heroes adjusting to life under Homelander's reign, glimpses of the incarceration of Hughie and the rest of the gang, and glimpses from the explosive action that's to come.

It also showed Butcher rallying the team, as well as the return of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, now in a cryogenic state.

But the teaser went beyond, teasing the debut of Jared Padalecki‘s undisclosed character, marking a Supernatural reunion in The Boys.

The Boys Season 5 cast The Boys Season 5 will see most fan favourites returning, and the addition of a few others.

Karl Urban (Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Annie), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Chace Crawford (The Deep), and Tomer Capone (Frenchie) will all return, as will Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Cameron Crovetti (Ryan), Susan Heyward (Sage), Valorie Curry (Firecracker), and Jensen Ackles (Solider Boy).

Jared Padalecki of Supernatural fame will also be making his debut in the fifth and final season of The Boys.

When will The Boys final season begin streaming? The final season of The Boys will begin streaming on Prime Video on 8 April, 2026.

The show will begin next year with a two-episode premiere, and will culminate on 20 May 2026, as per Prime Video.