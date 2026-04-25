The Chainsmokers meet Mohanlal in Dallas before live show, internet reacts to surprise crossover

Dallas (Texas) [US], April 25 (ANI): The popular American EDM duo The Chainsmokers recently met Indian cinema star Mohanlal ahead of their live show in Dallas, with a photo of their meeting quickly drawing widespread attention from fans across social media platforms.

The duo took to their Instagram account to share a picture posing with Mohanlal along with a caption that read, "Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal."

In the picture, Mohanlal looked stylish in a printed short-sleeve shirt. The upper half of the shirt featured a sky-blue base with large bird motifs in gold and brown shades, while the lower half was designed in a dark navy blue tone. The actor completed the look with blue denim jeans and a white inner shirt.

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Soon after the post was shared, fans from India and abroad reacted enthusiastically to the unexpected meeting. One user wrote, "Dope!!! @thechainsmokers You guys met a true legend @mohanlal," while another commented, "Wait! What ???" A third fan added, "That friend turns out to be the one of the finest actor of the Indian cinema and The One And Only Lalettan"

Mohanlal is widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures in Indian cinema. He is a Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient and also a National Film Award winner, and has delivered several critically acclaimed and commercially successful performances over a career spanning decades, earning him a massive fan following across the globe.

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in the espionage action film 'Patriot.' The film also stars Mammootty and is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathy, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi.

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The film was earlier scheduled for release on April 23, but the makers have now confirmed a new release date. 'Patriot' will now release in theatres on May 1, 2026.