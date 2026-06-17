The Chainsmokers to return for three-city India tour, headline Sunburn Festival 2026 in Mumbai

The Chainsmokers will make their long-awaited return to India later this year, with the globally acclaimed electronic music duo announcing a three-city tour across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru in December 2026.

Grammy award winning EDM duo The Chainsmokers to go on 3-day India tour The tour will begin in Mumbai on 18 December, followed by Delhi on 19 December and Bengaluru on 20 December. The Mumbai leg will also see the duo headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a significant moment for one of Asia’s largest electronic dance music festivals as it expands its presence in the heart of India’s financial capital.

The announcement comes a decade after the release of Closer, the chart-topping hit that became one of the defining songs of the streaming era and helped cement The Chainsmokers’ status as one of the most influential music acts of the 2010s. Organisers said the tour is designed to reconnect Indian fans with a catalogue of songs that shaped a generation’s musical experiences.

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Ticket sales for the Mumbai and Bengaluru shows have opened on BookMyShow, while fans in Delhi have been invited to register in advance ahead of further ticketing announcements.

Reflecting on the tour's significance, organisers highlighted the enduring popularity of tracks such as Closer, Don’t Let Me Down, Paris, and Something Just Like This, songs that continue to resonate with listeners years after their release.

For many millennials and Gen Z listeners, the duo’s music became closely associated with formative life experiences, from college festivals and road trips to large-scale music events and social media culture.

Commenting on the announcement, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them. For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans feel at the prospect of witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally. Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today."

The announcement also represents a notable milestone for Sunburn, which has evolved from a niche electronic music gathering in Goa into a major entertainment brand with a national and international footprint. Festival organisers said the move to Mahalaxmi Racecourse reflects a broader ambition to create larger and more immersive live entertainment experiences for India’s rapidly growing audience of music fans.

About The Chainsmokers Comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers emerged in the early 2010s and quickly established themselves as one of the most commercially successful acts in contemporary music. The pair have sold more than 118 million records worldwide and earned widespread acclaim for blending electronic dance music with pop, indie and alternative influences.

Their breakthrough success included a string of global hits such as Closer, featuring Halsey, Something Just Like This with Coldplay and Don’t Let Me Down featuring Daya, which won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. Closer remains among the most-streamed songs in Spotify’s history and continues to be a defining track of the digital music era.

Beyond their chart success, The Chainsmokers have expanded their influence into technology and venture capital through Mantis Venture Capital, while maintaining an active touring schedule that includes arena performances and a long-running Las Vegas residency.

Most recently, the duo released the Love is Kind EP in 2026, continuing a run of new music that has kept them relevant well beyond the EDM boom that first propelled them to global fame.