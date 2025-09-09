The Chair Company on OTT: Release date, cast, and everything to know about Tim Robinson’s new comedy series

Tim Robinson’s new HBO comedy series The Chair Company premieres October 12, 2025, with weekly episodes through November 30. Co-created with Zach Kanin, the show follows Robinson as William Trosper, whose life spirals after a humiliating workplace moment leads him into a bizarre conspiracy.

Updated9 Sep 2025, 12:31 AM IST
Tim Robinson in his new comedy series The Chair Company
Tim Robinson in his new comedy series The Chair Company(X/@hbomax)

Comedian Tim Robinson is all set to return to television with a brand-new comedy series. HBO has announced that Robinson’s show The Chair Company will premiere on October 12. The series will have eight episodes in total, with new episodes getting released every week until the season finale on November 30, Variety reported.

A new kind of storytelling

The Chair Company is co-created by Robinson and his longtime collaborator Zach Kanin, with whom he also made the popular Netflix sketch series I Think You Should Leave. Unlike his sketch show, this new series follows a single storyline. Robinson plays William Ronald Trosper, a man whose life changes after an embarrassing moment at work. This incident pushes him into uncovering a wide-reaching conspiracy, blending workplace comedy with mystery and absurd humor.

Star-studded cast of The Chair Company

The cast includes several well-known names. Lake Bell stars as Barb Trosper, William’s partner. Sophia Lillis plays Natalie Trosper, and Will Price appears as Seth Trosper, rounding out the family. Joseph Tudisco joins as Mike Santini, while Lou Diamond Phillips has a recurring role as Jeff Levjman.

Creative team behind the series

Behind the camera, the series brings together an impressive creative team. Robinson and Kanin serve as executive producers along with Adam McKay and Todd Schulman from HyperObject Industries. Andrew DeYoung and Igor Srubshchik also produce, with DeYoung directing the series alongside Aaron Schimberg. DeYoung previously worked with Robinson on the A24 comedy film Friendship, showing a continued creative partnership.

Robinson’s comedy legacy

Tim Robinson has been doing comedy for 10 years. He is most famous for “I Think You Should Leave” which became a surprise hit on Netflix and even got a live tour. Before that he co-created and starred in “Detroiters” with Sam Richardson. He was also a writer and performer on “Saturday Night Live” where many of his unused sketch ideas ended up in his Netflix show. He has also appeared in the documentary “Now!” as well as the Seth Rogen movie “An American Pickle.”

What fans can expect

With The Chair Company, Robinson seems ready to explore a new format while keeping his signature mix of awkward humor and offbeat storytelling. Fans of his past work will likely be eager to see how he brings his unique comedy style into a full-length series with a mystery-driven plot. HBO has also released first-look images to give audiences a glimpse of what is to come.

FAQs

Q1: When does The Chair Company premiere?

A: The series premieres on October 12, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes released weekly.

Q2: Who stars in The Chair Company?

A: Tim Robinson plays the lead role of William Ronald Trosper. Other main cast members include Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, and Joseph Tudisco.

Q3: What is The Chair Company about?

A: The series follows a man who, after an embarrassing incident at work, begins investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. It blends workplace comedy, mystery, and absurd humor.

