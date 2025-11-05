The Chair Company retains ‘100%’ on Rotten Tomatoes, despite being halfway through first season

Tim Robinson-starrer surrealist comedy The Chair Company is halfway through its first season. However, it continues to maintain a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, according to a Forbes report. This HBO show debuted with a bang, registering a perfect rating from the very beginning of its run.

The Chair Company's ‘perfect’ rotten tomatoes score However, it's hard to sustain the momentum and deliver perfect episodes week after week. But that is precisely what the HBO show has done. According to Forbes, 40 reviews have been taken into consideration by Rotten Tomatoes, yet the 100% rating remains intact.

Often, critical acclaim comes with low popularity, but not in this case. The Chair Company is currently the second-most-watched show on HBO Max. It only trails IT: Welcome to Derry, which is no mean feat considering the latter has had the third biggest premiere in HBO’s history.

What is The Chair Company all about According to The Guardian, The Chair Company is set in a small town in Ohio. The lead character, named Ron Trosper, played by Robinson, who is also the creator of the show, works for a company that develops shopping malls. He has been made the project lead for the first time in his career.

This sets the stage for the 8-part drama, of which four episodes have been telecast. The show transitions from being a workplace comedy to becoming a mystery. Robinson begins to uncover a conspiracy, setting the stage for future episodes.

With rave reviews and high praise, no wonder the show remains ‘perfect’ in the ratings. With four episodes to go in this season and a second season looking likely, it would be interesting to see how long the show can maintain its 100% rating.

FAQs What is The Chair Company? It is a comedy show on HBO starring Tim Robinson.

Who created the show? Robinson himself is the creator of the show.