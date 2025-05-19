The Chi Season 7: New episodes, broadcast details and how to stream on OTT

The highly anticipated Season 7 of The Chi premiered May 16 exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME OTT. New episodes will be available to stream every Friday on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME OTT platform, with a traditional broadcast following on SHOWTIME each Sunday starting May 18.

Season overview: Power shifts and rising tensions This season, the power dynamics in Chicago’s South Side are shifting. When Douda (Curtiss Cook) loses his grip on power, the women of The Chi begin rising to take back control. The show promises a high-stakes battle where loyalties are tested, rivalries ignite, and the quest for the crown comes at a dangerous price.

“There’s only one crown, and it will come at a heavy cost.”

Streaming and Airing schedule Premiere Dates (Streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME OTT / Airing on SHOWTIME):

Episode 1, “Black Friday” – May 16 / May 18

Episode 2, “The Fall Out” – May 23 / May 25

Episode 3, “More Life” – May 30 / June 1

Episode 4, “Mother’s Day” – June 6 / June 8

Episode 5, “Safe Harbor” – June 13 / June 15

Episode 6, “Do The Chi Thing” – June 20 / June 22

Episode 7, “Unfinished Business” – June 27 / June 29

Episode 8, “A Bet Is A Bet” – July 11 / July 13

Episode 9, “Last Respects” – July 18 / July 20

Episode 10, “Tha Block Is Hot” – July 25 / July 27

Episodes 11 (“Ready Or Not”) and 12 (“Rebirth”) – Premiere dates to be announced

About The Chi Created by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe, The Chi is a coming-of-age story set in Chicago’s South Side. It follows a community of interconnected residents navigating life, love, danger, and dreams in one of America’s most vibrant — and vulnerable — neighborhoods.

Season 7 cast Season 7 boasts a robust cast led by:

Jacob Latimore

Lynn Whitfield

Yolonda Ross

Shamon Brown Jr.

Michael V. Epps

Birgundi Baker

Luke James

Guest stars include: Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, and more.